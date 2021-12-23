Desjardins Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saputo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Shares of SAP opened at C$29.21 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.54 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.00%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.