Deutsche eMark Reaches One Day Volume of $10.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $78,556.68 and approximately $10.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 48.3% against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

