Devang Shah Sells 11,002 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

On Monday, October 18th, Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $38,215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $28,465,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

