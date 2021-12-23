DFSocial Gaming Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45,367.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $45,367.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

