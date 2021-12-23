DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.45 million and the lowest is $31.89 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 166,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,721. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

