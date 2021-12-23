DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.19. DHI Group shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 166,837 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DHI Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

