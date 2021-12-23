DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Up 5.8%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.08. 21,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,614,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

