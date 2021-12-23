Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.