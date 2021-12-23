Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of COM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 132,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.