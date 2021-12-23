Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.51. Approximately 78 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

