Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.35. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

