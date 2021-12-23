Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Rating Increased to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$72.00 target price on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.60.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$62.78 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$46.56 and a 1-year high of C$63.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.84%.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,989 shares of company stock worth $1,665,044.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.