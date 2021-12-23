Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 76.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

D traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.44. 5,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

