Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells $261,120.64 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domo alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08.

Domo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,917. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.87. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Domo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.