Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 55.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,973,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after buying an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after buying an additional 600,353 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

