Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRXGF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

DRXGF remained flat at $$8.18 on Friday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

