DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00019831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001807 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

