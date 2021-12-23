Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Insider Millennium Management Llc Sells 300,000 Shares

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) insider Millennium Management Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Millennium Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Millennium Management Llc acquired 30,681 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $304,355.52.

On Monday, November 8th, Millennium Management Llc acquired 54,773 shares of Duddell Street Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $542,800.43.

NASDAQ DSAC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSAC. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duddell Street Acquisition

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.