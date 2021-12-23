Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGRX stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

