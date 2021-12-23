Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $5.87. 3,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 25,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 121.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

