Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,673 Shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 134,594 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 752,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 246,970 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 557,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

