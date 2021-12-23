Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Eagle Materials worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $161.92 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.90 and a 12-month high of $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

