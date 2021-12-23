Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EGRX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EGRX opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

