Eagle Ridge Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing makes up 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.31% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $134.14. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,372. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.25 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,872. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.