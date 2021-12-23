Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $12.15 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after buying an additional 2,935,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after buying an additional 163,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.64 during trading on Thursday. 880,655 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

