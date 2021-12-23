Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 2,557 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.