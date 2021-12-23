Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post $23.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.50 million and the highest is $23.76 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

Several research firms have commented on EAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

EAR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 56,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,663. Eargo has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 6.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Eargo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eargo by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 517,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,670,000 after acquiring an additional 206,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,553,000 after buying an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eargo by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 91,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

