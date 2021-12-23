Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 150,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

