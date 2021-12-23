EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) Insider Purchases A$54,745.50 in Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO) insider Tracey Batten purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$36.50 ($25.88) per share, with a total value of A$54,745.50 ($38,826.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, consumer, and animal care products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Animal Care. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and multi-brand retail pharmacy services.

