ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.02

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.02 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 26650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.76.

ECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 193.81.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

