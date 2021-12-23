Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

