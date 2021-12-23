Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $203.76 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

