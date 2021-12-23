Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

