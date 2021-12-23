Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

