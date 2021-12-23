Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 507.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.