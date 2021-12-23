Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

