Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,981 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.25.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

