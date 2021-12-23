Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 41,927 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,927 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

