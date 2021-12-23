EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 3.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 3,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 792,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $853.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. Analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
