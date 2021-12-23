Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 694,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,503 shares of company stock worth $41,827,006. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $122.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $152.37. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.89 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.