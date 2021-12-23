Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after buying an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after buying an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.02. 26,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.91. The firm has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

