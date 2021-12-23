Elon Musk Sells 583,611 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Elon Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62.

On Monday, December 13th, Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97.

On Thursday, December 9th, Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total value of $328,745,077.35.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84.

On Monday, November 15th, Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total value of $150,543,890.75.

On Friday, November 12th, Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Elon Musk sold 242,006 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.09, for a total value of $258,484,188.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68.

TSLA stock opened at $1,008.87 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,038.80 and a 200 day moving average of $818.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

