EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,600 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $362.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

