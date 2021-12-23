EMC Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

