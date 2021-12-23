EMC Capital Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Cantaloupe accounts for approximately 1.0% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.20% of Cantaloupe worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a P/E ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

