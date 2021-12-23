Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.54. 22,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,226. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $77.76 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

