Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,421,421 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.40.

Several analysts recently commented on EXK shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 19.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $2,638,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $3,025,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

