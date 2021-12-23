Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.
Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.
In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
