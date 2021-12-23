Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.