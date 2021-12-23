Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Enerplus makes up about 10.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $40,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of ERF opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.49%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

