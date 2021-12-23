EOSDT 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $125.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $125.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00056805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.80 or 0.08033307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00073989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.90 or 0.98936876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006986 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.